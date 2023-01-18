BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After two recounts in the hotly-contested 16th state Senate race, incumbent Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield) won re-election against Republican candidate David Shepard, bringing an end to the midterm election in Kern County.

Shepard conceded the race to Hurtado Wednesday afternoon following the conclusion of the second recount in Kern County on Tuesday.

Despite netting nine votes throughout the recounts in all four counties in the 16th Senate district, first-time candidate Shepard fell short of Hurtado by 13 votes, making this race one of the closest in California state legislature history.

“I think it is a little bit concerning that a first-time newcomer got this close,” Democratic analyst Neel Sannappa said.

Sannappa added he believes the GOP will keep a close eye on this seat heading into 2026, the next time it will be on the ballot.

“Often a candidate that comes this close can turn around and run again in a few years and be successful,” Republican analyst Cathy Abernathy added.

The outcome in the 16th State Senate District draws a contrast — at least along party lines — with the 22nd Congressional District, two districts in the Central Valley that share very similar lines.

In the 16th State Senate District, where Democrats out-register Republicans by about 13% Democrat Hurtado came out on top. In the 22nd Congressional District, it was Republican Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) who won re-election despite a 17% Democratic advantage.

“A lot of people vote for incumbents. It’s just a natural thing they do,” Abernathy said.

But there is more to it when you break down the numbers in each district.

“Both of them were drawn with really what you could call a Democratic anchor within Kern County,” Sannappa said.

Sannappa points out Kern County is the bluest part of both multi-county districts. While the Democratic candidates came out on top in Kern in both races, Hurtado did over five percentage points better in the county than 22nd Congressional District candidate Democrat Rudy Salas.

“Hurtado ran, not an extremely extensive primary campaign, but she did run a campaign. Folks like (16th Senate district primary candidate) Nicole Parra and others really forced her to do that,” Sannappa said.

Sannappa said Hurtado facing two other Democrats in the primary forced her to put more money and effort into her campaign before June. In the 22nd Congressional primary race, Salas was the only Democratic candidate while Valadao faced two GOP challengers.

“Rudy (Salas) didn’t have any other competition in the field. His name didn’t need to be out there in the primary. Valadao, on the other hand, did. He had more opportunities to talk to voters and to connect with them,” Sannappa said.

Hurtado has been serving in the 16th Senate seat for a month.