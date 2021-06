BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood has announced that he will run for re-election next year.

In a post on social media earlier this morning, Youngblood said “I have been asked by hundreds about my plans for the next election. Yes I will run!”

Youngblood’s term is up in 2022 after having been re-elected in 2018. He has served as Kern County’s sheriff since 2006.