BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a 2024 statewide ballot initiative drew a swift and sharp rebuke from local officials in Kern County for its potential impact on sales tax increases passed by voters just months ago, backers of the measure are now seeking to assuage fears.

Members of the California Business Roundtable, California Business Properties Association and Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, who are behind the ballot measure they are calling the Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act, sent a letter to Kern County and Tehachapi saying both unincorporated Kern’s Measure K and Tehachapi’s Measure S appear to satisfy the requirements of the proposed act.

Measure K and S are one-cent sales tax increases officials said will go toward public safety and vital services and were passed by a majority of voters in November’s midterm election. County and city officials just started collecting funds from the taxes in April.

In the letter, backers of the initiative said both measures appear to meet their act’s requirements because, when the proposals were presented to voters on the ballot in 2022, they listed the tax increase rate, what the funds would be used for and duration of how long they would last. But that last requirement is what prompted fear as neither Measure S nor K has a specific end date or sunset clause and instead used phrases such as indefinite or until ended by voters.

“Indefinite is a duration. If it’s spelled out to the voters that this will be continuing indefinitely until repealed by the voters, that is specific enough for the purposes of the Taxpayer Protection Act,” one backer Jon Coupal, President of Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association said.

In a statement, Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said the county continues to evaluate the initiative but does not believe it will impact Measure K if passed. “Following a legal analysis, Measure K’s ballot title and summary, seemingly, would conform to the proposed requirements of the TPA, if passed by statewide voters in 2024. This opinion has also been affirmed by the TPA’ s primary sponsors,” Alsop said in a statement.

Meanwhile, officials in Tehachapi are not buying the group’s effort to ensure the safety of Measure S.

“Their letter was written a lot like the language of their initiative. It’s written very carefully and sort of unclearly,” Tehachapi Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe said. “[The letter says] ‘it appears’ that Measure S will not be impacted. Well, working in this industry and frankly, in this litigious society we live in, ‘it appears,’ is not very strong legal standing. ”

Costelloe said he fears expansive court battles over the durations requirement specifically. “If this gets passed, we’re going to have to fund the defense of that. The taxpayers will fund that defense,” he added.

This all comes as members of Tehachapi’s city council were outraged about the potential end to Measure S because of this initiative at last week’s city council meeting.

Coupal says local jurisdictions are being misled and says the goal of the act is closing loopholes and giving tax relief to Californians.