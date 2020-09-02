Kern County Elections Office looking for volunteer poll workers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Elections Office is looking for volunteers to be poll workers for the upcoming general election.

The Elections Office says it’s difficult to recruit poll workers, but with the this year’s election taking place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it makes it even more difficult. Most poll workers tend to be at ages that make them more vulnerable to the virus, officials said.

The county kicked off efforts to sign up poll workers Tuesday. Sept. 1 is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day as a way to highlight the importance of poll workers and how they contribute to the democratic process in elections.

Poll workers get paid a $110 stipend for Election Day on Nov. 3, plus additional stipends for other training sessions.

You can find out more about becoming a poll worker and sign up at this link.