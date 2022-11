BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Elections Division will be open Saturday for voting.

The office at 1115 Truxtun Avenue will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to an elections division release.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Election Day.

To find a polling site location, check the back of the sample ballot booklet or go to KernVote.com and click on Poll Place Lookup.