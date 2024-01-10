BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Elections Division has begun recruiting poll workers to help in the 2024 primary election.

Successful candidates will be considered for the 2024 Special Election and General Election. Eligible community members, experienced and new, are encouraged to apply and play a vital role in ensuring free and fair elections, organizers said.

Poll worker requirements:

United States citizen

At least 18 years old

Registered voter in Kern County

Able to speak, read and write English

Able to understand and perform the duties you are assigned

Poll worker positions:

Clerk: help voters at the precinct table

Inspector: will be team leader for the precinct table

Supervisor/Inspector: Will be team leader for one or two precincts

Site Supervisor: Will work at a site with a few precincts and will work with other team leaders to make sure the job is getting done. Site Supervisors are experienced poll workers who have worked multiple elections.

Poll worker pay: