BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are just five days away from the midterm primary election in California, and the spotlight is on election integrity. County officials say they’re bracing for a wave of Kern residents who will be scrutinizing the process of counting votes and verifying ballot signatures on election night. But officials say there’s no reason to worry.

Election officials say their process is secure. Workers scan signatures on vote-by-mail ballots using a machine before reviewing them by hand. Then, they go to another room where machines tabulated votes. Security cameras watch the entire process, and the vote counting room is accessible only to a small number of employees at the county elections office.

“We take one percent of the precincts and and the hand count all of the votes for those one percent of the precincts, and compare that to what the machine tabulation was, to make sure the machine was working correctly,” said Mary Bedard, Kern County Registrar of Voters. “We haven’t had any tabulation errors.”

But not everyone feels confident votes will be tallied fairly and accurately. Dozens of people, like Greg Perrone, the President of the Greater Bakersfield Republican Assembly, plan to keep an eye on the process on election night. 17 News asked Perrone if he feels confident the upcoming election will be fair.

“If I gave it a letter grade, I’d probably give it a C-,” said Perrone. “The entire election process has changed, specifically surrounding mail-in ballots. How do I know my ballot got cast?”

He says he never received a mail-in ballot, while they’re supposed to go to every registered voter.

“It concerns me now that I have a replacement ballot that in my hand, and they told me there was a mail-in ballot that was mailed to me. Now there’s two ballots in my name,” said Perrone. “That concerns me.”

Bedard says the county counts only one ballot per person, so you can’t have two votes under your name. But in the unlikely case someone grabs your ballot before you can fill it out, election officials say they’re prepared.

“If they did try to vote it, they’d have to forge the signature. If it’s a stranger, they’re not going to know what your signature looks like,” said Bedard. “Even if they’ve seen it, it’s quite hard to forge a signature. The way someone loops certain letters, the way they start a signature. The way they end it. We’re looking at all of that.”

If you want to track your ballot, you can visit california.ballottrax.net.