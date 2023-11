BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez announced her re-election campaign Tuesday.

Perez has represented areas of east and south Bakersfield for about a decade.

Perez first took office in 2013 and is running for her fourth term, which lasts four years.

Perez’s accomplishments during her tenure include working with the Kern High School District to create a college dual enrollment program and securing a $49,000,000 investment in local parks.