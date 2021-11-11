Kern County DA Cynthia Zimmer will run for office again, wants to focus on human trafficking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer told 17 News she will run for office again in 2022.

“I’d like to do more with human trafficking,” Zimmer said. “We’re working very hard on bringing a human trafficking task force group here to Kern County. Because we have a lot of human trafficking. We’re on a track that goes from Fresno, Bakersfield, Los Angeles, Anaheim, Las Vegas. I’d like to do more with that and we are making a lot of progress with human trafficking cases.”

Zimmer also said she wants to focus on gang violence and bringing a family justice center in Lamont to help in the fight against domestic violence.