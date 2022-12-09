BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ken Weir won the three-way race for City Council’s Ward 3, he claimed victory over his challengers Boyd Binninger and Lonnie Dadow.

Weir won with 52.48 percent of the vote.

Ken Weir, 68, is the incumbent and has represented the Ward since 2006. Weir moved to Bakersfield 40 years ago and is originally from the Midwest. He served as a Bakersfield City School District Board Member from 1992 to 2006.

Challenger Binninger, 66, has no elected experience. Daddow, 78, was also a first-time candidate.

Ward 3 includes Northeast Bakersfield, Westchester and the 34th Street Corridor. The Ward is compromised of 54,000 residents and over 35,900 registered voters, including 15,339 Republicans and 11,222 Democrats. The biggest issues in the third Ward are homelessness and crime.