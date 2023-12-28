A Sacramento Superior Court judge will rule Thursday whether California Assemblymember Vince Fong could be on the ballot to replace former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy as the representative for California’s 20th Congressional District.

In court, attorneys for Fong pointed to Joseph W. McCorkle, who served in California’s 2nd Assembly in 1851 and in the U.S. House of Representatives from March 4, 1851 – March 3, 1853.

Lawyers for the Secretary of State’s Office, citing California Election Code 8003(b), said that candidates are prohibited from “filing for more than one office at the same election.”

Fong’s lawyers said that the law did not apply to the Assemblymember’s candidacy.

Earlier this month, the California Secretary of State said that Fong was ineligible to run for the Congressional seat as he had already filed to run for reelection to his seat in the state Assembly.

“State law prohibits any candidate from filing nomination papers for more than one office at the same election,” the SOS said earlier this month.

In response, Fong argued that whether he could appear on the ballot was a decision to be made at the local level.

“County elections offices have full jurisdiction to qualify candidates for the ballot,” Fong said in a statement. “The Secretary of State simply has a ministerial duty to certify the candidate lists and include ALL qualified candidates.”

The Secretary of State’s office said Fong had filed to run for reelection to his current seat sometime before the regular Dec. 8 deadline.

McCarthy announced on Dec. 6 that he would leave Congress at the end of the year.

By law in California, when a Congressmember decides not to run for reelection, candidates have an additional five days beyond the deadline to file to run.

This gives candidates who may not have wanted to challenge the incumbent extra time to file.

The Secretary of State said Fong filed to run for the 20th Congressional District race during that extended period.