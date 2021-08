BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jenny Rae Le Roux, a Republican candidate for governor in the recall election, joined 17 News on Tuesday to discuss her campaign.

Le Roux was in Bakersfield to meet with donors and voters ahead of the September recall election. She describes herself as an “environmental Republican,” who says her number one priority is restoring California as a “liveable place.”

The recall election is slated for Sept. 14.