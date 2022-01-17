Jeff Flores announces his run for Kern County’s 3rd Supervisorial District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, chief of staff to Mike Maggard and Kern High School District Trustee Jeff Flores announced he will be running for Kern’s 3rd Supervisor District in the June primary election.

“I know there is much more to do as issues change with the times,” Flores said. “Most important to me is enhancing our safe neighborhoods and commercial areas with the law enforcement support they need, as well as keeping Kern attractive to current employers and to those looking to expand in the Central Valley.”

Flores’ announcement comes after Maggard announced he would retire at the end of his current supervisorial term.

Flores will be running against former California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Brian Smith and former Bakersfield Homeless Center CEO Louis Gill.

Flores will hold an announcement on Tuesday at Panorama Park at 10 a.m.