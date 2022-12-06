BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. Jasmeet Bains introduced her first piece of legislation this week after being sworn into the state’s 35th Assembly District on Monday.

According to representatives, Bains’s bill would require school officials, first responders, law enforcement, prosecutors and community leaders to create a plan to solve the fentanyl crisis.

In a news release, Bains said:

“Fentanyl does not discriminate. It kills people of all ages, gender, race, ethnicity and social status. I’ve seen too many patients in my community die of accidental fentanyl overdose and it’s time we create a coordinated approach to stop this devastating drug from killing more of our neighbors.” Assemblymember Dr. Jasmeet Bains

Bains is a family doctor and addiction specialist who provides care throughout the Central Valley. Bains is the first woman of Indian descent and the first Sikh to be elected in the California State Legislature. She recently won the 35th Assembly District seat over Leticia Perez.