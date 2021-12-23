Election Coverage    •    Politics News    •    Click Here for Election Results
Is Brian Smith running for a seat on the Kern County Board of Supervisors?

by: Maddie Gannon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Short answer: Yes.

Less than two weeks ago, likely candidate Brian Smith attended the Christmas parade in Oildale holding a sign that read ‘Brian Smith for Supervisor’ despite telling 17 News he hasn’t officially announced a bid.

New reporting found Smith filled out candidacy paperwork with California’s Secretary of State and was given an official campaign ID back in October.

Wednesday, the Bakersfield Californian’s Christine Peterson told 17 that the paper stopped running Smith’s weekly column called Cop Tales to ensure compliance with the state’s Fair Political Practices rules in anticipation of Smith’s official announcement. 

On Thursday, Smith told 17 News he plans on announcing his official candidacy for the Board of Supervisors District Three seat in January.

