Inside California Politics previews Super Tuesday results

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NEXSTAR) – Super Tuesday is upon us and primary voters are hitting the polls in 14 states across the country, including delegate-rich California.

We take a live look at primary results, analysis from a diverse political roundtable and perspective from political reporters across Nexstar Nation.

A new poll conducted by Nexstar Media California TV Stations/Emerson College showed Senator Bernie Sanders favored to win with a double-digit lead in California.

The poll indicated the second-time presidential candidate may be about to reinforce his status as the 2020 race’s Democratic frontrunner.

Of those who were polled, 37.8% of voters showed support for Sanders, 21% were for former Vice President Joe Biden, 16.1% for Senator Elizabeth Warren and 10.8% for former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

