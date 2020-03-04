Incumbent Vince Fong grabs considerable lead in race for 34th Assembly District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Vince Fong appeared to be well on his way to retaining his seat in the 34th Assembly District, early results showed.

Fong received a commanding 76.6 percent of the vote with 159 of 399 precincts reporting.

Julie Solis had 23.4 percent, according to the results, while write-in candidate Regina Velasquez had 0 percent.

Fong released the following statement at 8:48 p.m. Tuesday:

“Tonight, the voters of our district sent a clear message. I will continue to fight every day for Kern County residents to make our state more affordable to live and work, to keep our neighborhoods safe, and to stand up for our local farmers, ranchers and energy producers. We must hold Sacramento accountable as we fight to improve the quality of life of Kern County residents.”