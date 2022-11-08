BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Shannon Grove (R) will take the newly drawn 12th Senate District seat, according to data from the Associated Press.

Grove won with 68.07 percent of the vote with 52 percent of precincts reporting.

Earlier this year incumbent Grove and Gundy moved into the November runoff with ease. Grove led by almost twice as many votes with 10,508 over Gundy’s 5,942.

Grove represented the 16th State Senate District and served as minority leader from March 1, 2019 to Jan. 20, 2021. She previously served in the California State Assembly, representing the 34th State Assembly District.

Grove, a Kern County native, served in the United States Army after high school and witnessed the fall of the Berlin Wall while stationed in Germany in 1989.

Gundy is a Pennsylvania native who has found herself in California’s Central Valley as a high school teacher in Delano and the public health educator and program manager for Tulare County, according to Ballotpedia. Gundy has a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley, a graduate degree from Middlebury College in Vermont and spent time studying at California State University, Long Beach.

Following the statewide redistricting, the 12th Senate District includes Tehachapi, Bodfish, Taft, California City, Clovis, Exeter, Maricopa, Ridgecrest, portions of Bakersfield, Fresno, Shafter, Tulare, and Visalia.