Incumbent council member Joe Aguirre to run again for Delano City Council

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –– Seven candidates are running for three open seats on the Delano City Council. Joe Aguirre is one of them. He’s already served on the city council for eight years.

He says he’s benefited the community in many ways — specifically with housing and public safety. He says he’s helped better the lives of the homeless and farm workers.

Improving housing development is part of his plan for Delano. He also wants to continue improving infrastructure for public safety. He’s already added 20 cameras to monitor the streets and hopefully combat gang violence.

“We need experienced leadership right now at this second,” Aguirre said. “We don’t need the change of the guard we need to move forward. We need to continue with our emergency management plan. To continue addressing the public with the needs we’ve been meeting with them.”

Aguirre is the director of facilities management at Bakersfield Heart Hospital. His parents were farmworkers and he has six brothers and sisters.

He said he picked grapes and tied vines next to his parents in the in the valley. Aguirre says he knows there’s a lot of work to be done, and his experience qualifies him for the job.