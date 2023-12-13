BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The political scramble for Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s 20th congressional district seat is already getting messy.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 is the deadline for contenders to declare their candidacy to run for the seat.

This was a five-day extension period offered because McCarthy, the incumbent, is not running for re-election.

While there are new names in the race for McCarthy’s seat, there are also updates to the potential legal showdown we may see with Assemblymember Vince Fong’s bid for that congressional seat.

“Kern County should never have allowed Assemblyman Fong to even be sworn in for this race,” said David Giglio, another 2024 candidate for the 20th congressional district. “They should not have allowed [his candidacy] to proceed this far.”

Giglio announced a foreshadowing of the legal jeopardy to come in Assemblymember Fong’s bid to take over Kevin McCarthy’s 20th congressional district seat –a decision perhaps made one step too late.

Fong, seen as McCarthy’s protégé, said no, then yes, to replacing McCarthy in Congress. Now, there’s confusion and looming litigation.

“We’re prepared to file action against all the parties in this situation that are taking part in it, because it’s just a blatant violation of the law,” Giglio told 17 News on Wednesday morning.” “Assemblyman Fong should be a little ashamed here. What he’s doing to his constituents in the assembly seat, I mean, he’s leaving them cut and dry in a very uncertain place right now. So, it’s not fair to everyone involved.”

Giglio also said the Kern Elections Division bears a lot of blame here for approving Fong’s run in the first place.

McCarthy was the first to endorse Fong for Congress.

“[McCarthy and Fong are] advocating for the breaking of election statute and law. So, I believe that that’s incredibly disrespectful, irresponsible behavior,” said Giglio. “Kevin McCarthy’s machine has been in power a long time, not a lot has changed or gotten better for the Central Valley. With him stepping down, this is our chance to really get somebody in there that is committed to fighting for the people in the Central Valley.”

Giglio’s campaign is represented and endorsed by John Pierce, an attorney described as controversial with pro-Trump politics who has represented more Jan. 6 clients than other lawyers. That’s an affiliation Giglio said he does not mind.

Pierce has represented far-right clients like Rudy Giuliani, Kyle Rittenhouse and the Proud Boys.

For the 20th congressional district, as of late Wednesday afternoon, Matthew Stoll and Sheriff Mike Boudreaux of Tulare County, as well as Nathan Wilkins and Kyle Kirkland of Fresno County, have declared their candidacy.

In Kern, only Vince Fong had made his candidacy official.

Back to the 32nd assembly district, Fong remains unopposed in his re-election bid, and it’s past the deadline to try to run against him.

So, if Assemblyman Fong becomes Congressman Fong, his constituents may not have representation. It’s a domino effect sparked by McCarthy that can fumble the political ladder all the way down to local offices here in Kern.

Supervisors Phillip Peters and Zack Scrivner were rumored to run for Fong’s assembly seat, should he not run again.

Peters confirmed he did not intend to run, and that he is, instead, endorsing Fong. Scrivner’s office declined to comment.

But again, should either of the supervisors wanted to run to replace Fong, they wouldn’t have been able to anyways, due to that expired deadline.

Giglio noted the launch of his lawsuit depends on the Secretary of State’s certification.

When asked how he’ll cover the what’s-looking-to-be-costly legal fees, Giglio said likely with the help of a mix of everyone, meaning the higher ups of political parties, as well as small donor contributions.

Giglio concluded our interview with “I’m disappointed that this is what’s playing out. I think for somebody like Speaker McCarthy’s stature and his position, as you know, he was the most powerful Republican in the House, to do something like this and to endorse a candidate like this, knowing that it’s blatantly against the law, it is extremely disrespectful to his former constituents who he’s already left, cut and dry. [McCarthy is] not finishing out his term.”

While Fong’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment on Giglio’s legal challenge, a spokesperson told 17 News Tuesday the assemblymember “has qualified as a candidate for Congress…” and that they hope “a process will emerge for new candidates to file for the 32nd Assembly District in the March primary [to take over Fong’s current position].”