KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Over the last few months, there have been plenty of twists and turns when it comes to midterm races in the Central Valley.

Those considering a run had a month to submit all their paperwork work to officially become candidates. That window closed at 5 p.m. Friday, giving a clear picture of exactly who will be on your ballot for congress, state senate, assembly and county positions.

17 News has been at the elections office closely watching these lists all day. One race in particular we have been monitoring is the 16th senate district.

We reported Democrat Imelda Ceja was considering dropping her bid for the seat last week. As of this morning, she had not filed her paperwork and Friday afternoon, she announced she is officially pulling out of the race.

“I have decided to discontinue my candidacy for State Senate. However, make no mistake: I will continue to be a leader for Central Valley families – just as I have been for the past 20 years – as president of the Kern, Inyo, and Mono Counties Central Labor Council, a public health project specialist, a member of the California Board of Registered Nursing, and in any future opportunities that present themselves,” Ceja said in a statement.