“I’m going to help you” — Delano City Council candidate Veronica Vasquez shares message for voters

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano City Council candidate Veronica Vasquez shared her vision for the city Wednesday.

A Kern County social worker and president of the SEIU 521 public service union representing more 4,500 county employees, Vasquez also is the granddaughter of United Farm Workers fundraisers who worked closely with labor leader Cesar Chavez.

Two generations later, she said she wants to stand up for workers’ rights on the Delano City Council.

“My message to the voters: I’m going to help you,” she said. “I’m going to seek out resources, do my best not tax you, look for resources to bring in money because I understand how hard the people in Delano work, how they’ve been taxed so much and they’ve been given so little. That needs to stop. It’s not fair to them. I want to be that voice for them.”

Vasquez is one of seven candidates running for three open council seats.

“I’m actually rooted in this community and I want to give back to the community the way they’ve given back to me,” she continued with tears in her eyes.

Vasquez said other issues she’ll prioritize if elected include access to clean water and youth programming for teenagers.

*KGET will feature additional candidates this election season.