BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Rep. Kevin McCarthy gave a farewell speech to Congress on Thursday, thanking voters and colleagues and outlining Republican successes under his leadership.

This could very well be his final speech to the House of Representatives.

McCarthy still has not submitted his letter of resignation to Congress, but he is wrapping up his time as a representative.

It’s still unclear when he will resign, though his campaign confirmed to 17 News it wouldn’t be anytime Thursday.

“To my constituents, thank you. Thank you for ever giving me this opportunity to serve you,” Rep. Kevin McCarthy said. “To America, I loved every single day.”

He announced over a week ago he would be leaving Congress before the end of the year.

Introduced as Speaker Emeritus, McCarthy repeatedly referenced his ouster as speaker, again holding his chin high.

“Do not be fearful if you believe your philosophy brings people more freedom, do not be fearful you can lose your job over it,” McCarthy said.

“I knew the day we decided to make sure to choose to pay our troops, a war was breaking out, instead of shutting down [the government], was the right decision.”

McCarthy once again reiterated a statement he has made it all talks regarding his ouster: “I would do it all again.”

The motion to vacate McCarthy from the speakership post came after his striking of a bipartisan deal to prevent a government shutdown.

Consequently, eight Republicans voted with Democrats to remove McCarthy from the most powerful House position.

“I think about ‘Did I leave this place better than I received it?'” McCarthy asked of himself. “We didn’t ignore the [southern] border… When I watch the gas price just skyrocket under the Biden Administration, we didn’t sit back, we made it our number one priority and passed energy independence.”

McCarthy also noted his leading the GOP to a House majority by helping Republican candidates win congressional districts nationwide.

What also remains unclear is whether McCarthy’s farewell from Congress means his farewell from politics.

During his speech, he steered clear of specifics.

“I will be departing but that doesn’t mean I’ll stop serving.”

You can watch the full speech here.