BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are mixed reactions throughout Kern County to former President Donald Trump’s domination of the Iowa caucuses Monday night.

While the remaining other GOP candidates Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley continue to battle over what’s been described as a race for second place, it looks like at the end of the day, voters — including those in Kern — will remain loyal to Trump.

C.B. Crane, a registered Kern County Democrat, told 17 News Trump’s victory was expected.

“No surprise,” Crane said. “Upset? Yes. But not surprised.”

Republicans 17 News spoke to, on the other hand, said they’re likely to vote for Trump again.

“Yes, I support him completely, 100%,” said Michael Jacob, a registered Kern Republican. “I voted for him a lot. Hopefully this time, he will be the president because he will clean the USA.”

Jacob added, “All of the people get tired of Biden.”

The polls have long signaled Trump will likely be the GOP’s 2024 nominee, and his overwhelming victory in Iowa puts him on solid footing.

“DeSantis in Florida, he can take care of small state,” Jacob said. “Nikki Haley, governor. She can take care of her place. None of them [can be] president for the whole country.”

But some GOP voters were surprised by Haley’s performance in Iowa.

“I thought she would’ve come in second,” registered Republican Greg Boardman said. “To me, [DeSantis is] not as stable and as solid as Nikki Haley would be.”

Even Boardman, though, noted he’d likely vote for Trump and that he’s unsure if Haley, in general, could trump, Trump.

“[Kern voters will] probably go for Trump, Nikki Haley, then DeSantis if they have to,” Boardman said. “It’s possible that these charges may be Trumped-up charges… If it wasn’t Trump, the charges wouldn’t be there.”

Such rhetoric mirrors a nationwide trend of Trump supporters agreeing with the former president his legal battles are unfair. On the other side of the aisle, Trump’s Midwest success is an ominous foreshadow of what’s to come.

“He’s been very divisive and just not presidential, in my opinion, and so this is very scary that he has a chance again,” said Crane. “I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I just foresee chaos.”

Crane explained she’s anything but optimistic heading into the California primary.

“No I’m not [optimistic], it’s horrible,” Crane said. “Biden does not appeal to me, but we have nobody else.”

Simply put for Crane as she’s about to head to the poll, it’s “a mess,” especially as she said she predicts Kern County’s results will “overwhelmingly” be like what Iowa saw.

In the past two presidential elections, Trump won Kern County by more than 50% of the votes.

According to data provided by Kern County Elections, of the nearly 400,000 registered voters in Kern, about 37% are registered Republicans; about 35% are registered Democrats.

A reminder here in California, you can cast your first round of votes for this presidential election on March 5, Super Tuesday. That is 49 days away.