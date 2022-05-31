BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Whether it’s your first time voting or you’re an experienced voter who has moved, you’ll need to make sure you’re registered.

You can make sure you’re registered at registertovote.ca.gov. That page will also point you to your nearest polling place.

Instead of going to the polls on Election Day, you may choose to vote using the vote-by-mail ballot that was sent to you.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by your county elections office no later than seven days after Election Day. You can also bring the mail-in ballot to any polling place or the office of your county elections official.

If you vote in person, you should take your mail-in ballot with you to the polls and surrender it there. That way, the county knows you didn’t vote twice.

Employees are eligible for up to two hours of paid time off for the purpose of voting, only if they do not have time outside of working hours to vote.