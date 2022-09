BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ballots will start hitting mailboxes across Kern County and the state on Oct. 10 — exactly three weeks from Monday.

You can check your voter registration status online or call the county elections department at 868-3590.

If you are not signed up but wish you receive a ballot in the mail, you have until Oct. 24 to complete your registration. You can do that online or in person at the elections office.