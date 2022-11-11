BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just days after the polls for the 2022 midterm election closed, results continue to trickle in. Many voters may be wondering whether or not their vote has been counted.

Seeing 100 percent of precincts reported on vote counts simply means that every area in Kern County has submitted some information on the ballots they’ve received. This does not mean that every ballot submitted has been processed. Final election results are sent to the California Secretary of State on December 9, and the California Secretary of State will certify final results on December 16, 2022.

So how do you know if yours has been counted?

The U.S. Secretary of State has a way to easily track you ballot and be alert when it’s been counted.

The Where’s My Ballot? service lets voters know where their mail-in ballot is and its status via text message.

Sign up for Where’s My Ballot? here.