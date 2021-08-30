How and where to vote in California’s gubernatorial recall election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Sept. 14, voters will decide whether to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office – and if so, who should take his place.

If you are registered to vote, you should have already received a mail-in ballot in your mailbox. If not, check your registration status online or call the Kern County Elections Office at 661-868-3590.

There has not been a recall election for governor in California since 2003, so if the last one is a distant memory, this is how it works.

The mail-in ballot in the envelope voters received lists just two questions: Should Newsom be removed from office, and if so, who should replace him?

Voting by mail

Once you fill the ballot out, seal it in the envelope it came in, and sign the back of the envelope. You can pop that envelope in the mail, no postage is required.

Voting in person

Of course, you might prefer to vote in person, which you can do in a couple of ways.

One, drop your completed and signed mail-in ballot at a polling location or ballot box; and two, cast your vote using an in-person ballot at a polling location.

Crucially, if you plan to use an in-person ballot, be sure to bring and surrender your mail-in ballot at the polling location. To guard against fraud, voters who don’t surrender their mail-in ballots when voting in person will be given provisional ballots – ballots not counted until the county can verify only one ballot was cast.

Register to vote

But to do any of that, you must be registered to vote, and the deadline to register to vote in this election is Aug. 30 at midnight. If you are not registered, or if you are not sure, you can go to registertovote.ca.gov to register and check your registration status. Visit kernvote.com for all your local election questions.

Now, we want to know what you want to know.

If you have questions about the recall election that you want to be answered, send them to ChrisBurton@KGET.com.