BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four candidates are vying for the vacant city council seat in the 6th ward, as incumbent Jacquie Sullivan steps down after 24 years. The ward covers most of Southwest Bakersfield with over 29,000 registered voters. It's roughly defined by Stockdale Highway to the north, Taft Highway to the south, Stine Road to the east, and Gosford Highway to the west.

Patty Gray is a 62-year-old Kern county native who's lived in Bakersfield for 18 years. She owns a local business she says employees 300 people. She's a graduate of Taft High School. Gray says her business and budgeting experience make her a strong candidate. She enters the race with endorsements from Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Assembly member Vince Fong, and Senator Shannon Grove.