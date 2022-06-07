SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over a million Californians have voted by mail in the primary so far, but for those who prefer to vote in person, here’s what time polls open on election day — and more importantly, what time they close.

Polls in California are supposed to open at exactly 7 a.m. no matter the election. Anyone there at 7 a.m. will likely hear poll workers “announce loudly, ‘the polls are open.’”

Polls will be open until 8 p.m. However, anyone who is in line at 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote. This applies to those dropping off their mail-in ballot as well.

Anyone who shows up at their polling place after 8 p.m. will see a poll worker at the end of the line, if there is one, letting people know polls are closed.

So, if there’s a long line and 8 p.m. is nearing, there is no need to worry. Just stay in line and your vote will still be counted.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, there are some exceptions to its 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. hours. One of them has to do with unconsolidated municipal elections, and the other way those hours are affected is by a court order.

A polling place may stay open longer through a court order. If it is, anyone who votes will use a provisional ballot, and poll workers will keep it separate from other provisional ballots cast before 8 p.m.

The ballots are kept separate in case it’s later determined the polls should not have been kept open.

For anyone in Sacramento County who wants to vote before June 7, there are 18 voting centers currently open.