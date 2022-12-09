BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Luara Guerrero-Salgado defeated Mary E. Poehner and Isai Jimenez to keep her seat on the Bakersfield City School District Board of trustees, area 4.

Guerrero-Salgado won with 39.64 percent of the vote.

Guerrero-Salgado has served on the BCSD Board of Trustees since 2020. She is an Orange County native and moved to Bakersfield 16 years ago.

The Bakersfield City School District adopted a new trustee area map in February. Since then Guerrero-Salgado has represented area 4.

Area 4 consists of Owens Intermediate, Owens Primary, Mt. Vernon Elementary, Williams Elementary, Garza Elementary, Sierra Middle School, Pioneer Drive Elementary and Voorhies Elementary.

Guerrero-Salgado is a mother of six, with one child in the United States Army and the other 5 attending BCSD schools such as Foothill High School, Voorhies Elementary and Stiern Middle School, according to her campaign page. She is currently involved in several BCSD committees and participates in school-related events.

Guerrero-Salgado says it is her mission to make sure the District models “educational excellence, equity and innovation.”

“This is to ensure that all students are creative, collaborative and critical thinkers in this ever-changing world,” Guerrero says.