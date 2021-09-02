Gubernatorial hopeful Larry Elder visits Bakersfield, talks crime

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crowd braved the hot sun at the Liberty Bell Thursday afternoon as Larry Elder came to Bakersfield.

“When I heard what Larry Elder was talking about, I thought, this is somebody we need,” retired CHP captain Brian Smith said.

Elder, a longtime conservative talk radio host, is the frontrunner to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom should he be recalled in the upcoming special election. He was joined by Kern County district attorney Cynthia Zimmer and Carla Pearson, whose son was killed by a drunk driver nearly twenty years ago. The speakers focused on crime, a hot issue since the push to recall Newsom gathered steam months ago.

“I want to address all the victims of crime here and all of those who are going to be victims in the future because of the way (Gov. Newsom) has ignored the number one responsibility of government: to protect people and property,” Elder said.

The latest data from the Public Policy Institute of California shows public support for recalling Gov. Newsom may be falling as we approach election day. But political consultant Cathy Abernathy isn’t concerned.

“The money in this campaign is all in Gavin Newsom’s pocket,” Abernathy said. “On the ‘Yes’ campaign, it’s volunteer efforts. In this county, over 60% of the ballots turned in so far appear to be in support of the recall.”

The gap between Elder and the field of replacement candidates has stayed wide. For him, it’s mostly a matter of pushing voters to recall Newsom.