BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The We Are Kern County coalition has collected more than 30,000 signatures in support of enacting term limits on county elected officials.

They delivered the signatures to the Kern County Elections Office today in hopes of placing the issue on the November ballot, according to the press release.

Supporters of the measure will work with officials to create a title and certify the amount signatures collected is enough to place the term limit ballot measure in this year’s election cycle.

Supporters of the measure want to limit the number of terms of public service to two terms, or eight years. Right now, officials can run for an unlimited number of times.

According to the press release, “ term limits will bring in new local leadership with fresh, bold ideas on how to improve administration of county services, programs, and resources and quality of life in Kern County.”