President Trump supporters rally for his re-election in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Supporters of President Donald Trump in Tehachapi gathered at a rally Friday calling for his re-election.

People gathered at the corner of Tucker Road and Highway 202 waving flags and Trump banners.

Dr. Craig Luther organized the rally. He asked people to bring their homemade signs, posters and flags supporting the president. He also asked that people adhere to CDC guidelines.

Luther says President Trump represents “law and order, a strong economy, and an abiding respect for our history and traditions.”