Gov. Newsom kicks off his ‘vote no’ to recall campaign

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom kicked off his “vote no” on the recall campaign Friday in San Francisco, saying candidates vying to replace him are against safety measures that keep us all safe.

“All the other Republican candidates proudly state day one that they would eliminate any mask requirements in our public schools that keep our kids safe and healthy,” Newsom said.

Over the next few days Newsom will be traveling up and down the state to rally voters and volunteers to vote no on the recall. He will attend multiple events in Los Angeles and San Diego and continue his tour in other California regions.

Early voting for the Sept. 14 recall begins Monday. Ballots for the recall election will be mailed beginning Aug. 16, according to the Kern County Elections Office.

President Joe Biden tweeted his support for Gov. Newsom Thursday.