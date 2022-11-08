BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Voters in northwest Bakersfield said they were having trouble casting their ballot because the drop-off box at Fire Station 67 on Brimhall Road was full.

A 17 News photographer at the scene said the drop-box is full.

As of 5:35 p.m., witnesses said election officials said they are on scene picking up the ballots at this dropbox.

The other ballot drop-off boxes around town have reportedly not been busy.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.