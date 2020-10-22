Frequently asked questions: Dropping off your mail-in ballot, dead relatives receiving ballots

Q. One viewer says she’s gotten her vote by mail ballot and has filled it out. But she’s afraid of waiting in a long line on election day to drop it off. What should she do?

A. Well first off- the longest lines will be for voters trying to vote at the polls and in-person. But if Linda’s already filled out her vote by mail ballot and just wants to drop it off, she probably won’t have to wait too long. But you never know. There are satellite election offices and curbside drop-off locations you can go to before election day as well.

Here are the dates, times and locations for those satellite offices:

• Tuesday Oct. 20 Noon – 6 p.m. Frazier Park Library

• Wednesday Oct. 21 Noon – 6 p.m. Wasco Library

• Thursday Oct. 22 Noon – 6 p.m. Arvin Library

• Friday Oct. 23 Noon — 6 p.m. Ridgecrest Library

• Tuesday Oct. 27 Noon – 6 p.m. Kern River Valley Library

• Wednesday Oct. 28 Noon – 6 p.m. Rosamond Library

• Thursday Oct. 29 Noon — 6 p.m. Delano Library

• Friday Oct. 30 Noon – 6 p.m. Ridgecrest Library

• The Election Office is also open by appointment only: Monday-Friday from 8am to 5pm, October 26-29 from 5pm-7pm, October 31 from 8am-2pm, and November 3 from 7am-8pm

Q. But what do you think is the most secure drop off location?

A. Well the elections office says all of these locations are secure and have staff present. But if you’re really nervous, you can also drop off your ballot at the elections office in downtown bakersfield. All ballots will be counted there, so you can guarantee a little less travel time from the ballot box to the counting room.

Q. Okay – and viewers have expressed concern that registered voters who recently died might receive a ballot. They’re worried a family member or friend would send it in for them.

A. The election office says the Department of Health sends monthly reports with deaths in the county. Clerks scan that report for any registered voters, and cancel their registration. If a registered voter died between the last report and the time the elections office sent out ballots, then it’s possible some dead registered voters received ballots. We asked the elections office this morning for an exact date of when the Department of Health sends a report, but they havent gotten back to us.

Q. What can the family members do to help?

A. Well if your relative of yours has died but received a ballot, you can notify the election office by completing a form called “Request to remove a family member” – you can find it on Kern’s election website – kernvote.com