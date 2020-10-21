Frequently asked questions: Absentee ballots, satellite election offices

Q. Absentee versus vote by mail ballots this year. Will absentee voters still receive their absentee ballot this year?

A. Since everyone is receiving a vote by mail ballot in the mail this year, the elections office says no absentee ballots are going to be sent out. The absentee ballot usually comes in a yellow envelope, and absentee voters are used to that. But this year – their ballot will look like everyone else’s and they wont be receiving that yellow envelope.



So don’t wait for that absentee ballot in the mail and don’t throw away the regular ballot you’ve received. That is the ballot you will use for this election, even if you’re an absentee voter.

Q. If someone threw away their ballot, where can they go to get a new one?

A. There are now eight satellite election offices open throughout kern county to help voters.

You can replace a lost, spoiled or thrown away ballot at any of those locations. You can also get help with conditional voter registration and language or accessibility issues.

If you find any problems with your ballot or if you have any questions, send an email to perlashaheen@kget.com or call the station at 283-1717.