Four candidates spar to win city council seat in Bakersfield’s 6th ward

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four candidates are vying for the vacant city council seat in the 6th ward, as incumbent Jacquie Sullivan steps down after 24 years. The ward covers most of Southwest Bakersfield with over 29,000 registered voters. It’s roughly defined by Stockdale Highway to the north, Taft Highway to the south, Stine Road to the east, and Gosford Highway to the west.

Patty Gray is a 62-year-old Kern county native who’s lived in Bakersfield for 18 years. She owns a local business she says employees 300 people. She’s a graduate of Taft High School. Gray says her business and budgeting experience make her a strong candidate. She enters the race with endorsements from Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Assembly member Vince Fong, and Senator Shannon Grove.

Jesse Quijada is 22 years old. He graduated from UEI College in Bakersfield where he received his certificate as a medical assistant. He works at two local urgent care centers, and has lived in Bakersfield for 5 years. He is endorsed by the Kern Democratic Party.

44-year-old Titus Stevens has lived in Bakersfield for the last 16 years. He was born and raised in Compton. He’s a telephone technician and repairman as well as a stand-up comedian. He says his experience living in the ward equips him for the job.

Gregory Tatum is a 61-year-old U.S. Army veteran who has lived in Bakersfield for 12 years. He is a senior pastor at Change Community Church and a community activist who’s been focusing on gang and drug-related violence in the community. Tatum holds a PhD in Religious Philosophy. He says his activism makes him best candidate for the job.