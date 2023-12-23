BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former TV journalist turned U.S. senator hopeful joined 17 News in studio for a one-on-one interview.

Christina Pascucci, who was with 17’s sister station KTLA, is running for late senator Dianne Feinstein’s seat in the 2024 election. Pascucci shares a similar mission of reaching across the aisle and said she identifies as an “independent Democrat.”

“I want to separate myself with a lot of the harmful policies that we’ve seen that I do not agree with,” Pascucci told 17 News. “Things like crime, addressing the border crisis, tax cuts for middle class families… These are all things that I champion that maybe might be considered right-leaning, but I’m willing to take on as an independent Democrat.”

The 38-year-old California native is six months pregnant and lives with her husband, a partner at an international consulting firm who also helps launch new businesses in the healthcare sector, according to the Pascucci campaign.

Pascucci said it’s all about finding that middle ground in politics, no matter how right or left an issue already has become.

“So much magic comes and happens when you come together at the same table, and you look at each other and have a conversation,” Pascucci said of her hopes of moving past partisanship. “It breaks down walls, it breaks down barriers, it builds understanding, and that’s what we’re sorely lacking.”

Of her journalistic career, Pascucci noted its beneficial applications to the world of politics and Capitol Hill.

“I’ve spent almost two decades traversing California speaking directly to voters, hearing how their needs weren’t being met, how they felt ignored by leaders, how they felt like their leaders were out of touch, and I saw that firsthand,” Pascucci said.

Firsthand, reporting on the front lines of it all, from the state’s homelessness crisis to the wars in Armenia and Ukraine. Pascucci also recently visited the border between San Diego and Tijuana.

“You have leaders here who talk about the problem from afar, but they don’t actually go,” critiqued Pascucci. “They don’t have that tangible grasp on foreign policy that I do, because they’re just writing statements from afar.”

On her tackling of specific issues, Pascucci particularly highlighted issues often believed to be better handled by the Republican Party, such as crime.

“We’ve put criminals over victims, and I don’t think that’s right,” Pascucci said. “We need to hold them accountable for their actions and have rehabilitation efforts that really move us toward a place where we want to be.”

Pascucci again noted the possibility of a middle ground: “Right now, what we’re seeing is that we’re going extreme on either end, people are like, oh, we have to go all the way here to the left with these progressive criminal justice reform issues, or, oh, we have to go all the way to the right with these tough on crime.”

On the topic of homelessness, a long-time concern for those in Kern County, Pascucci offered the following:

“Early literacy is one of the most critically important issues that we need to tackle head on as soon as possible,” Pascucci began. “If kids aren’t reading at their grade level by third grade, they’re exponentially more likely to end up in jail or homeless. This, to me, is a national crisis.”

Pascucci added modifying the nation’s foster care system, as well as “hold[ing] the money accountable” would be ways to tackle the crisis head on.

“We’ve spent billions on the homelessness crisis, and we don’t have much to show for it,” explained Pascucci. “Where is this money going? As a reporter, I did report firsthand on a lot of the corruption and lack of accountability around how the money was used. That’s something that I would address as U.S. senator.”

On Kern’s agriculture, oil and energy, Pascucci noted the proper infrastructure must be in place prior to moving forward with just ambition.

Jenny Huh: “Where do you stand on oil and energy independence? And what do you envision for the future of Kern County?”

Christina Pascucci: “I think we have to support that and allow that to thrive and simultaneously work on innovative technologies, and renewable energies, which are growing here as well… I would take a different approach from a lot of Democrats when it comes to various policies that have been put into place. I know that voters looked at, for example, when it was mandated that every car needs to be an electric car by 2035, and then the power grid ran out, and people were told, ‘Don’t charge your electric cars.’ So, people see this kind of level of hypocrisy.”

Pascucci stated that 2035 goal is a specific example of what she would tackle differently than California’s dominant political party has.

Christina Pascucci: “If you want to push for innovation, you also want to make sure that you have the infrastructure in place that you’re not shooting yourself in the foot.”

Pascucci is a fluent Spanish speaker too and said she’s confident she can reach Kern’s Latino voters.

Jenny Huh: “A big problem that we constantly talk about here regarding the Latino voter base is that they’re a huge population, and they can sway the results of an election. But many of them don’t show up to vote come election day.”

Christina Pascucci: “I think what you’re seeing with a lot of Latino voters is the same thing you see with young voters… They feel like there’s no candidate that truly represents what they want and their needs…. I’m the only candidate who’s even polling who is fluent in Spanish. They want a clear path to citizenship. They want people to be humanized at the border… So, to have better processes in place, there would be better for all parties involved, especially when you look at some of the big issues that are coming from the border, like the fentanyl crisis and also human trafficking, that’s happening there on a daily basis.”

Pascucci said despite running against fellow candidates with name ID, such as Democrats Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee, and Republican Steve Garvey, she at least knows “a Republican won’t win head-on-head with a Democrat in the state of California.”

Whether she can be one of the two top vote-getters remains to be seen, come the March 2024 primary.

“I truly believe it’s going to be the most consequential election of our time. We need to do something different from what we’ve been doing,” said Pascucci. “Clearly, I understand how voters are frustrated — I’m frustrated too, and I can be the voice actually leads us toward the charge of creating the change that we want to see.”