Former Assemblymember Nicole Parra launches campaign for 21st Congressional District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Kern County Assemblymember Nicole Parra formally announced her candidacy for the 21st Congressional District seat in 2022 Monday morning.

Parra unveiled her campaign website, video and social media accounts. She first announced her candidacy in December on her Facebook page.

Republican David Valadao just reclaimed the 21st Congressional District seat from Democrat T.J. Cox, who had ousted him in 2018. Nicole Parra, a Democrat, previously represented portions of the Central Valley, including Kern County, in the California legislature from 2002 to 2008.

Related Content ELECTION 2022: Former Assemblymember Nicole Parra announces candidacy for 21st Congressional District

“Decades of public service have taught me that a member of Congress should be honest, empathetic, courageous, humble, practical, intelligent, and always be willing to put the people’s interests before their own. It is time for new leadership and a fresh approach in the 21st Congressional District,” Parra said in her campaign video.

A statement released by the Nicole Parra Campaign said she will focus on COVID-19 recovery, healthcare, energy, water, jobs and immigration in the Central Valley.

You can visit parraforcongress.com for more.