BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Sacramento judge ruled in favor of Assemblyman Vince Fong, granting him eligibility to be on the ballot for two offices in the 2024 election, but there are political ramifications of the ruling.

Fong’s legal and political conundrum – that, for now, has been resolved – have trickle-down effects for Kern County and Bakersfield politics.

Fong has been given the green light to run for both the 20th Congressional District, currently held by Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy who will be resigning on December 31, as well as reelection to his 32nd Assembly District.

It is an unprecedented situation that will, no doubt, become a precedent of its own.

One candidate is running for two offices in the same election.

The main question that remains is, what happens to Vince Fong’s assembly district and voters there?

Remember, Fong is unopposed in his reelection run for the assembly seat, so if he is elected to Congress, there’s no one to replace him.

That would leave his constituents without a representative and could trigger a special election for someone to take over.

But the 2024 election cycle is already complicated as is.

With McCarthy’s seat alone, we could see up to four elections.

The March primary, November general election and a primary special election, as well as a potential general special election, if no candidate in the primary gets a majority of the votes (50%+1).

That also may very well end up being the situation with Fong’s assembly seat.

In the Congressional race, Fong will be on the ballot with more than ten candidates from Tulare, Fresno and Kern counties.

Central Valley political strategist Tal Eslick told 17 News this race for Congress will be all about the money and resources.

He said on that front, businessman Kyle Kirkland of Fresno; Sheriff Mike Boudreaux of Tulare; and farmer/businessman Stan Ellis of Kern are likely Fong’s top opponents.

“The advantage will go heavily to who has the resources, the fastest to communicate with voters about who they are,” said Tal Eslick. “I would tend to believe that that would be Stan Ellis, a longtime Kern County leader and business person who, as I understand, will have the resources to run his campaign. Kyle Kirkland in the north side of the district, Fresno business person, also, as I understand will have significant resources, I think that in this scenario is going to be more key than it is in every other campaign, because there’s such a short timeline [for voters to get to know the candidates].”

The Sacramento judge said her decision was based on the plain language of the law, though

she acknowledge concerns about possible voter confusion and even disenfranchisement of voters, if Fong is elected to both Congress and the assembly (but does not take one of these offices).

She also said existing law defies common sense, but she was compelled to follow it.

During the hearing, the Sacramento judge also noted concerns that should Fong be allowed to run for Congress, others might sue him if he advances to the November general election as one of the top two vote getters.

17 News spoke with 20th congressional district candidate David Giglio earlier this month, who said he would challenge all parties involved, if Fong were able to run for Congress.

As for the future of the 32nd Assembly District, its future is to be determined, though this, of course, is with the expectation Fong becomes a congressman.

Eslick explained if there were to be no representation, “the routine work of the office should remain status quo. However, not having a principal in an office and elected official who can help drive things and help escalate issues, I would say it is a less than ideal situation for voters.”

Eslick, an insider in the political circle, also noted the only potential candidate he knows of with a serious interest in running to replace Fong, should an opportunity arise, is Andy Vidak, former state senator.