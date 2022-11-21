BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Supervisor candidate Brian Smith conceded the District 3 race Monday night to opponent Jeff Flores. Flores remained in the lead after more vote totals were released by Kern County elections officials.

Smith announced the concession on his Facebook page.

Jeff Flores was leading with 52.5% of the vote while Smith trailed with 47.5%. Flores had a 1,850 vote lead over Smith after the latest vote tally released by Kern County elections officials Monday afternoon.

The two candidates were vying for the seat currently held by retiring Supervisor Mike Maggard.

In a Facebook post, Smith said he called and congratulated Flores and wished him luck and support.

“Thank you to everyone who supported and helped me. The best part of this whole campaign was all the great people I met,” Smith’s post said. “Thanks so much and God bless you.”

Born the ninth of 11 children just outside of Philadelphia, Brian Smith first made his way to California with the Marine Corps at 18. He told 17 News he wants to get more deputies on the streets and take care of first responders.

A San Gabriel Valley native, Jeff Flores made Kern County his home at age 18, and said he never looked back. He told 17 News his top priority is protecting jobs in Kern and the local economy.

Flores has served as Supervisor Mike Maggard’s chief of staff since 2010 and served a member of the Kern High School District Board of Trustees.

County supervisor positions are non-partisan. The Board of Supervisors serves as the governing body of the county. District three runs from Downtown Bakersfield to north of the Kern River and east to Lake Ming.

