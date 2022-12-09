BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Anthony Fuentes defeated Stephanie Baugher and Judy Olsson to win the Bakersfield City School District Board of Trustees, Area 2 seat.

Fuentes won with 42.39 percent of the vote.

The Bakersfield Field City School District adopted a new trustee area map in February. Since then Bugher has represented Area 2. She has served on the BCSD Board of Trustees since 2010.

Area 2 consists of the following schools: Longfellow Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Noble Elementary, Washington Middle School, College Heights Elementary and Horace Mann Elementary.

Baugher is a graduate of Bakersfield College and California State University, Fresno, according to Ballotpedia. After college, Baugher came back to Kern and was a BCSD elementary school teacher for over 40 years. She retired in 2009.

Baugher has served on the Bakersfield City Board of Education and its budget committee. She has also served on the California Teachers Association (CTA)-Retired, Kern Retired Teachers Association and the League of Women Voters.