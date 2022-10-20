BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Pulling the 127-page voter guide out of the mailbox and trying to decode the cryptic wording inside might leave some to vote blindly.
Here is a list of races and propositions on the Kern County Ballot broken down and explained in layman’s terms.
Statewide Races:
- Democrat Newsom favorite to retain governorship as Republican Dahle looks to unseat him
- The 2 candidates in the race to be California Treasurer
- What does a California Lieutenant Governor do?
- Meet the candidates for California Secretary of State
- Thurmond, Christensen face off in State Superintendent of Public Instruction race
- California’s embattled incumbent insurance commissioner faces GOP challenger
- U.S. Senate race: These are the candidates for the full and partial terms
Propositions:
- What is Proposition 1?: The California constitutional amendment explained
- What is Prop 26? How casinos and racetracks could get into sports betting game
- What is Prop 27? Explaining California’s online gambling bill
- Prop 28 explainer: Art and music K-12 education funding initiative
- Proposition 29: What it means for Californians
- What is Prop 30? The tax & clean air measure explained
- Prop. 31: What it means for flavored tobacco retail in California
For more local election coverage and candidate profiles visit KGET’s Election Connection page.