Eric Arias, Patty Gray ahead in Bakersfield city council races

With thousands of ballots left to be counted, Bakersfield’s city council races are far from over. In the first ward, Eric Arias leads his opponent Gilberto De La Torre with 76% of votes counted so far according to the latest county data. If he wins he’ll replace incumbent Willie Rivera, who is stepping down half way through his third term. Arias enters the race with endorsements from Rivera as well as State Assembly Member Rudy Salas and the Kern Democratic Party.

The first ward covers much of East Bakersfield and stretches south to Lamont, with about 21,000 registered voters.

“I’m running for Bakersfield City Council for a simple reason,” said Arias. “I think the status quo for so many of our families there in our southeast communities have been struggling for years. And the status quo isn’t working for so many families.”

The race for the sixth ward is more crowded, with four candidates running to replace incumbent Jacquie Sullivan after 24 years in office. 62-year-old Patty Gray is in the lead, capturing 45% of votes so far while 22-year-old Jesse Quijada trails with 31%. Gray is a Kern County native. She and her husband own DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen. She says her business expertise makes her the right candidate for the job. She racked up endorsements from Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Assembly Member Vince Fong, and Senator Shannon Grove.

Ward 6 covers most of Southwest Bakersfield with over 29,000 registered voters. If she wins, she will serve for four years. Election results may not be finalized for several days as the county counts remaining ballots. Keep up with 17 News on television and online for the latest election data.