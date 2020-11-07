Elections officials looking into why vote by mail drop box was left overnight at Bakersfield College poll site

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County elections officials say they are investigating why a vote by mail drop box was inadvertently left overnight at a Bakersfield College poll site on Election Day and retrieved the next morning.

The Kern County Elections Office said the vote by mail drop box contained 273 ballots was locked and was left in the college library’s art gallery room. The room and the library were locked until Wednesday morning when an election worker returned to pick up the locked ballot box, officials say.

“We are confident at this time that the chain of custody of the ballots was maintained throughout this incident and that no tampering with ballots, envelopes, or the box occurred,” the Elections Office said in a statement.

The drop box also four out of county envelopes, according to the statement. Officials said all of the ballots from the box have not been counted and will be “subject to the same scrutiny (signature checks, etc.) as all other ballots deposited in drop boxes.”