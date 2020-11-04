ELECTION UPDATES: Measure G passes, Measure H denied

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Greenfield Union School District’s Measure G was passed by Kern County voters Tuesday night, while Wasco Union School District’s Measure H was denied by voters.

Measure G passed with 68 percent of the total vote. Measure H, however, earned 48 percent of the voters’ approval. Both measures required 55 percent to pass.

Measure G supports authorizing the Greenfield Union School District to issue up to $21 million in bonds with bond revenue going to fund construction of classrooms, labs and facilities, support for student achievement, improvements to safety/security and installation of intruder protection systems.

The funds also go toward removal of asbestos and lead pipes, repair of roofs, plumbing, and electrical systems and requires an estimated property tax levy of $30 per $100,000 in assessed value.

The results of Measure H deny authorization of the Wasco Union School District to issue up to $16 million in bonds with bond revenue going to fund improvements to schools, health, safety and security, restrooms and facilities, and construction of a master kitchen. The measure would have required an estimated property tax levy of $30 per $100,000 in assessed value.