Arvin is watching a possible upset in its mayoral race as City Council Member Olivia Trujillo leads incumbent Jose Gurrola. Trujillo is sweeping 58% of votes so far, edging over Gurrola by 207 votes. Arvin is Kern County's fifth largest city, with a population just over 20,000. The city's municipal website says over 92% of its residents are Hispanic or Latino. If Trujillo wins, she'll be the city's first immigrant Latina mayor.

“I’m also a proud daughter of farm workers. And growing up here, knowing the needs of the community knowing everything we face on a daily basis, it’s something I confront every day," Trujillo said. "Public safety number one, top of the list. Streets that will be handled with the measure L money. The parks have been abandoned. We have no youth programs here, that’s huge in my heart.”