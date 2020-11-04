ELECTION UPDATES: Gray wins Bakersfield City Council Ward 6 seat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Patti Gray has fended off three opponents to claim the Ward 6 seat on the Bakersfield City Council.

Related Content Bakersfield City Council 6th Ward debate: Four candidates debate the issues

With all precincts reporting, Gray won 45.3 percent of the vote with 4,161 votes. Jesse Quijada came in second with 2,887 votes. Gregory Tatum is next with 1,746 votes and, finally, Titus Stevens earned 380 votes.

Gray will fill the seat being vacated by longtime Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan, who stepped down from the post earlier this year after more than 20 years on the council.